Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Receives $38.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.33.

CWEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Clearway Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CWEN opened at $29.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.74. Clearway Energy has a 52-week low of $28.38 and a 52-week high of $41.79.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.382 per share. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

In related news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global acquired 71,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,242,177.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,521.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clearway Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWEN. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,246,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,619,000 after purchasing an additional 204,217 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,967,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,580,000 after buying an additional 177,224 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,328,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,939,000 after buying an additional 767,961 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,393,000 after acquiring an additional 99,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,356,000 after acquiring an additional 299,086 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

