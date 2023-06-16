Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP) & Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Head-To-Head Review

Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Rating) and Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.9% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.6% of Coeptis Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Coeptis Therapeutics and Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coeptis Therapeutics N/A N/A -130.87% Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A -23.36% -22.53%

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Coeptis Therapeutics has a beta of -0.59, suggesting that its share price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.55, suggesting that its share price is 255% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Coeptis Therapeutics and Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coeptis Therapeutics $80,000.00 457.35 -$37.57 million N/A N/A Acumen Pharmaceuticals $1.44 million 159.83 -$42.86 million ($1.11) -5.05

Coeptis Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Acumen Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Coeptis Therapeutics and Acumen Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coeptis Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Acumen Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Coeptis Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 179.33%. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 180.75%. Given Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Acumen Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Coeptis Therapeutics.

About Coeptis Therapeutics

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy. The company has collaboration with Statera BioPharma to develop and commercialize STAT-201 for Crohn's disease; and Vici Health Sciences, LLC to co-develop and share ownership rights to CPT60621 for the treatment of Parkinson's Disease. Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Wexford, Pennsylvania.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

