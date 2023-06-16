Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.
Cognyte Software Trading Up 6.3 %
CGNT stock opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. Cognyte Software has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $7.06. The company has a market capitalization of $407.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76.
Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 55.52% and a negative net margin of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $73.26 million for the quarter.
Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.
