Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

CGNT stock opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. Cognyte Software has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $7.06. The company has a market capitalization of $407.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 55.52% and a negative net margin of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $73.26 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,285,073 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 685,890 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 937,319 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 40,406 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

