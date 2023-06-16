Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
Cognyte Software Price Performance
Shares of CGNT stock opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $407.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.36. Cognyte Software has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $7.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76.
Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $73.26 million for the quarter. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 36.57% and a negative return on equity of 55.52%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cognyte Software Company Profile
Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cognyte Software (CGNT)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.