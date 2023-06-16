Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of CGNT stock opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $407.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.36. Cognyte Software has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $7.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $73.26 million for the quarter. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 36.57% and a negative return on equity of 55.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 60.1% in the third quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,856,470 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,660,000 after buying an additional 2,197,863 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 21.4% in the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,915,875 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,665,000 after buying an additional 866,532 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 3.7% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,498,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after buying an additional 159,669 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Cognyte Software by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,379,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 331,996 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Cognyte Software by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,231,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,985,000 after purchasing an additional 48,011 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

