Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.61% from the stock’s previous close.

COHU has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cohu in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Cohu from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu Price Performance

Shares of COHU opened at $40.12 on Wednesday. Cohu has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $40.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Cohu had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $179.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $69,346.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cohu news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $69,346.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,394 shares in the company, valued at $967,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $231,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,205.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,037 shares of company stock valued at $435,140 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COHU. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 2,051.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,072,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,885 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,936,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,077,000 after purchasing an additional 502,937 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,914,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,040,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,442,000 after purchasing an additional 240,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,436,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,109,000 after purchasing an additional 186,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.