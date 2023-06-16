Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Position Boosted by Bull Street Advisors LLC

Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CL shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:CL opened at $76.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.24. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81. The company has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

