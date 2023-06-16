Comparing Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) and Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF)

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) and Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Finning International and Beacon Roofing Supply’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finning International N/A N/A N/A Beacon Roofing Supply 5.01% 27.52% 8.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.6% of Finning International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Beacon Roofing Supply shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finning International 0 1 2 0 2.67 Beacon Roofing Supply 1 5 2 0 2.13

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Finning International and Beacon Roofing Supply, as provided by MarketBeat.

Finning International presently has a consensus target price of $43.60, suggesting a potential upside of 47.40%. Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus target price of $71.75, suggesting a potential downside of 9.70%. Given Finning International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Finning International is more favorable than Beacon Roofing Supply.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Finning International and Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finning International N/A N/A N/A $1.76 16.82 Beacon Roofing Supply $8.43 billion 0.60 $458.40 million $5.20 15.28

Beacon Roofing Supply has higher revenue and earnings than Finning International. Beacon Roofing Supply is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Finning International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Beacon Roofing Supply beats Finning International on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc. sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers. It also provides augers, backhoes, bale grabs, bale spears, blades, brooms, brush cutters, buckets-backhoe rear, buckets-compact wheel loaders, buckets-mining shovels, buckets-skid steer loaders, buckets-telehandlers, couplers-excavators, couplers-loaders, flail mowers, forks, generator set enclosures, grapples, hammers, mulchers, multi-processors, pulverizers, rakes, rippers, shears, snow products, stump grinders, tillers, trenchers, and winches. In addition, it offers power systems for electric power generation, oil and gas, industrial, and marine, as well as aftermarket services. Further, the company provides aftercare, fluid analysis, finning managed, financing, warranty, customer training solutions, as well as rebuilds, rentals, and repair services. It serves agriculture, construction, forestry, mining, pipeline, and power generation industries, as well as private enterprise and government. The company was formerly known as Finning Ltd. and changed its name to Finning International Inc. in April 1997. Finning International Inc. was incorporated in 1933 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment. The company also provides above grade and below grade membranes and coatings, deck and floor coatings, plaza deck waterproofing products, damp proofing coatings, and air and vapor barriers; tools and equipment, including power and hand tools, ladders and scaffolding, air tools and compressors, nails, screws and fasteners, generators, work wear and safety gear, job site supplies, tool bags and belts, welding and soldering, cleaning supplies, drill bits, and saw blades; and solar panels, mounting hardware, inverters, and storage and batteries. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

