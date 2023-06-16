Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,584,691 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 1,007,046 shares.The stock last traded at $3.35 and had previously closed at $3.22.
CNDT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conduent in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $731.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $3.53.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNDT. Cornerstone Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Conduent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Conduent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Conduent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Conduent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.
