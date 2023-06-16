Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,584,691 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 1,007,046 shares.The stock last traded at $3.35 and had previously closed at $3.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNDT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conduent in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Conduent alerts:

Conduent Trading Up 4.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $731.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $3.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conduent

In other Conduent news, CEO Clifford Skelton purchased 34,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $100,156.38. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,447,499 shares in the company, valued at $10,032,222.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Clifford Skelton acquired 34,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $100,156.38. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,447,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,032,222.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Stephen Henry Wood bought 33,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,119.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 697,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,043. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNDT. Cornerstone Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Conduent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Conduent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Conduent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Conduent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conduent

(Get Rating)

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.