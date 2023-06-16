Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Raised to $231.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STZ. Barclays dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.77.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE STZ opened at $249.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.39. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $261.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -488.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 500.0% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also

