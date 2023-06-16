Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 85,518 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 85,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,004,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 11.9% of Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,885 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,078,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,484,000 after buying an additional 945,422 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $142.36 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.99. The company has a market capitalization of $103.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

