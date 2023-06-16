Copart, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Copart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.39. The consensus estimate for Copart’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Copart’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPRT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $87.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.23. Copart has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $89.79.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,505,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,896,005,000 after buying an additional 132,852 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,612,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,512,371,000 after buying an additional 245,063 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,909,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,334,097,000 after buying an additional 11,063,518 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,519,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,066,779,000 after buying an additional 8,525,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,296,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,646,000 after buying an additional 197,609 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Copart news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total value of $7,089,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Copart news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total value of $7,089,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $12,648,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,100 shares of company stock worth $24,091,209. 11.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

