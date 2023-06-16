Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.54.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

Chubb Price Performance

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $191.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.65%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Articles

