Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 2.2 %

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $162.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.49 and its 200-day moving average is $148.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $172.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.27. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 77.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

