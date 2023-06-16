Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,084 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000. General Electric accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,330,997,000 after acquiring an additional 625,757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,952,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,584,662,000 after acquiring an additional 345,740 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,765,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $734,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,856 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $635,274,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays raised their target price on General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Electric Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $105.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.99 and its 200 day moving average is $90.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $107.33. The stock has a market cap of $114.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Further Reading

