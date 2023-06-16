Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,902 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. Tesla accounts for about 0.7% of Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,130,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,230 shares of company stock valued at $31,446,687 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $255.90 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67. The stock has a market cap of $811.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.71 and a 200-day moving average of $176.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tesla from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.15.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

