Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Invests $243,000 in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 900.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 77 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 84.3% during the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $227.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.99 and a 12 month high of $462.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.76 and a 200-day moving average of $301.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.08. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays downgraded EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.50.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

