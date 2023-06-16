Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Invests $656,000 in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 15.6% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1.6% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ASML by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $694.27.

ASML Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ASML stock opened at $738.69 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $747.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $674.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $643.00. The company has a market cap of $291.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 79.79%. Equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.44 EPS for the current year.

ASML Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

