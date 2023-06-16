Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Invests $967,000 in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,577 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000. Rio Tinto Group makes up about 0.9% of Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2,536.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 90.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 686 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

NYSE:RIO opened at $68.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.97 and its 200-day moving average is $69.05. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $80.51.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

