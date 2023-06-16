Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,166 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $769,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Target by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 419,773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $62,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its holdings in Target by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 14,016 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Target by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,114,060 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $166,039,000 after purchasing an additional 69,834 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $137.85 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $125.08 and a 1-year high of $183.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.29 and a 200-day moving average of $157.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.10.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.