Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Takes $566,000 Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 248.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1,349.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.62. The firm has a market cap of $607.80 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $19.12 and a twelve month high of $25.94.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

