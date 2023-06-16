Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Takes Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.8% of Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total transaction of $81,931.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,605,397.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total value of $81,931.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,605,397.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 3,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.26, for a total transaction of $2,940,374.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,848 shares in the company, valued at $158,316,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,891 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,150 over the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $783.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $770.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $758.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $546.93 and a 12-month high of $837.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.23.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $854.74.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.