Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Short Interest Up 76.2% in May

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 219,700 shares, a growth of 76.2% from the May 15th total of 124,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 34.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 107,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter worth $38,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 5.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 126.4% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 92,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 51,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

DHY stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $2.07.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.0155 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund, which engages in seeking high current income investment. It seeks to deliver attractive returns from U.S. high yield bond markets to investors. The firm’s investment strategy is to maximize total return from monetizing macroeconomic themes and exploiting sector and issuer performance and rating dispersion.

