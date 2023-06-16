Critical Analysis: Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) & Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Rating) and Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kenvue and Yatsen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kenvue N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Yatsen $3.58 billion 0.11 -$118.22 million ($0.11) -9.18

Kenvue has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yatsen.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

25.0% of Yatsen shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of Yatsen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Kenvue and Yatsen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kenvue N/A N/A N/A Yatsen -13.27% -9.59% -7.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kenvue and Yatsen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kenvue 0 6 3 0 2.33 Yatsen 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kenvue currently has a consensus price target of $28.33, suggesting a potential upside of 9.95%. Given Kenvue’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Kenvue is more favorable than Yatsen.

Summary

Kenvue beats Yatsen on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc. operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands. The Skin Health and Beauty segment provides face and body care, hair care, and sun and other care products under the Neutrogena, Aveeno, and OGX brand names. The Essential Health segment offers oral and baby, women's health, and wound care products under the Listerine, Johnson's, Band-Aid, and Stayfree brands. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Skillman, New Jersey. Kenvue Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges. The company also provides kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products comprising beauty devices and colored contact lenses. It sells its products through stores and online channel. The company was formerly known as Mangrove Bay Ecommerce Holding (Cayman) and changed its name to Yatsen Holding Limited in January 2019. Yatsen Holding Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

