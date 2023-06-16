Critical Comparison: Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO) & BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM)

Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Rating) and BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Onfolio and BIT Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onfolio 0 0 1 0 3.00 BIT Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00

Onfolio currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 152.10%. Given Onfolio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Onfolio is more favorable than BIT Mining.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onfolio -313.89% -22,694.82% -19,125.09% BIT Mining -40.22% -60.31% -44.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Onfolio and BIT Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

7.7% of BIT Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.2% of Onfolio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Onfolio and BIT Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onfolio $2.22 million 2.74 -$4.23 million ($1.31) -0.91 BIT Mining $650.23 million 0.04 -$155.41 million ($17.26) -0.14

Onfolio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BIT Mining. Onfolio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BIT Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Onfolio beats BIT Mining on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onfolio

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 82.5 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021. BIT Mining Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Akron, Ohio.

