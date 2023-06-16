Critical Contrast: FLJ Group (NASDAQ:FLJ) & Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN)

FLJ Group (NASDAQ:FLJ – Get Rating) and Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares FLJ Group and Tricon Residential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FLJ Group N/A N/A N/A Tricon Residential 97.08% 18.10% 5.54%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.8% of FLJ Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of Tricon Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of FLJ Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Tricon Residential shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FLJ Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Tricon Residential 0 3 6 1 2.80

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for FLJ Group and Tricon Residential, as provided by MarketBeat.

Tricon Residential has a consensus target price of $11.52, suggesting a potential upside of 31.29%. Given Tricon Residential’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tricon Residential is more favorable than FLJ Group.

Risk & Volatility

FLJ Group has a beta of -0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tricon Residential has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FLJ Group and Tricon Residential’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FLJ Group $91.70 million 0.62 $115.28 million N/A N/A Tricon Residential $858.10 million 2.79 $808.94 million $1.52 5.77

Tricon Residential has higher revenue and earnings than FLJ Group.

Summary

Tricon Residential beats FLJ Group on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FLJ Group

(Get Rating)

FLJ Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company leases apartments from landlords, transforms them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to people. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement. The company was formerly known as Q&K International Group Limited and changed its name to FLJ Group Limited in September 2022. FLJ Group Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Tricon Residential

(Get Rating)

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy. We provide high-quality rental housing options for families across the United States and Canada through our technology-enabled operating platform and dedicated on-the-ground operating teams. Our development programs are also delivering thousands of new rental homes and apartments as part of our commitment to help solve the housing supply shortage. At Tricon, we imagine a world where housing unlocks life's potential.

