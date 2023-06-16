Critical Contrast: Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) & ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK)

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating) and ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Texas Community Bancshares and ECB Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Community Bancshares $10.81 million 3.72 $1.75 million N/A N/A ECB Bancorp $30.55 million 3.94 $2.72 million N/A N/A

ECB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Texas Community Bancshares.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Community Bancshares 2.44% 0.62% 0.09% ECB Bancorp 6.05% 1.58% 0.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Texas Community Bancshares and ECB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Community Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A ECB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.6% of Texas Community Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of ECB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of Texas Community Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ECB Bancorp beats Texas Community Bancshares on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also originates primarily one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction and land loans; and car, boat, share, unsecured loans, etc., as well as agricultural loans, commercial loans, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it invests in securities; and offers sweep account, safe deposit boxes, cards, online banking, and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Mineola, Texas.

About ECB Bancorp

ECB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts. It also offers one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate and multifamily real estate, construction and land, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in securities, consisting primarily of U.S. government and federal agency obligations, mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds. It operates through two full-service banking offices located in Everett, Massachusetts and Lynnfield, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Everett, Massachusetts.

