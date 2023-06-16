Critical Review: Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) vs. Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF)

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) and Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.3% of Urban Outfitters shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.9% of Urban Outfitters shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Urban Outfitters and Roots, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urban Outfitters 1 5 4 0 2.30 Roots 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus price target of $31.42, indicating a potential downside of 6.44%. Roots has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 53.17%. Given Roots’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Roots is more favorable than Urban Outfitters.

This table compares Urban Outfitters and Roots’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban Outfitters 3.73% 10.45% 4.99% Roots N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Urban Outfitters and Roots’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urban Outfitters $4.80 billion 0.65 $159.70 million $1.94 17.31 Roots N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Urban Outfitters has higher revenue and earnings than Roots.

Summary

Urban Outfitters beats Roots on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc. engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45. The company also operates Terrain stores that provide lifestyle home products, garden and outdoor living products, antiques, live plants, flowers, wellness products, and accessories. In addition, it operates Free People retail stores, which offer casual women's apparel, intimates, activewear, shoes, accessories, home products, gifts, and beauty and wellness products for young women aged 25 to 30; and restaurants, as well as women's apparel subscription rental service under the Nuuly brand. Further, the company is involved in the wholesale of young women's contemporary casual apparel, intimates, activewear, and shoes under the Free People brand; and apparel collections under the Urban Outfitters brand. The company serves its customers directly through retail stores, websites, mobile applications, catalogs and customer contact centers, franchised owned stores, and department and specialty stores, as well as social media and third-party digital platforms. Urban Outfitters, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Roots

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and ecommerce. The Partners and Other segment involved in the wholesale of Roots branded products to the company's international operating partners, licensees, and wholesale customers. Roots Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

