Critical Survey: Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHOO) versus Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) and Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHOO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Park Hotels & Resorts and Sotherly Hotels’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park Hotels & Resorts $2.50 billion 1.13 $162.00 million $1.11 11.84 Sotherly Hotels $171.22 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Park Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Sotherly Hotels.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park Hotels & Resorts 9.44% 5.90% 2.60% Sotherly Hotels N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

This table compares Park Hotels & Resorts and Sotherly Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Park Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Sotherly Hotels pays an annual dividend of $1.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Park Hotels & Resorts pays out 54.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Park Hotels & Resorts and Sotherly Hotels, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park Hotels & Resorts 0 7 1 0 2.13 Sotherly Hotels 0 0 0 0 N/A

Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus target price of $17.55, indicating a potential upside of 33.53%. Given Park Hotels & Resorts’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Park Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Sotherly Hotels.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.4% of Park Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Park Hotels & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Park Hotels & Resorts beats Sotherly Hotels on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 46 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

About Sotherly Hotels

(Get Rating)

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in ten hotel properties, comprising 2,786 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide and Hyatt Hotels Corporation brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

