CVA Family Office LLC Has $260,000 Holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC owned 0.21% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 10,797 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 56,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $86.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 0.88. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.16 and a fifty-two week high of $106.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.31.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

