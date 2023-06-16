CVA Family Office LLC Has $292,000 Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in KLA by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Trading Down 1.7 %

KLAC opened at $472.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $410.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $398.10. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $482.20. The company has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KLAC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BNP Paribas cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $401.89.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at $58,634,238.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,984,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,401 shares of company stock valued at $15,585,942. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.