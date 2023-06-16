CVA Family Office LLC Has $292,000 Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in KLA by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.
KLA Trading Down 1.7 %
KLAC opened at $472.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $410.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $398.10. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $482.20. The company has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.
KLA Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.21%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently commented on KLAC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BNP Paribas cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $401.89.
Insider Activity at KLA
In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at $58,634,238.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,984,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,401 shares of company stock valued at $15,585,942. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
KLA Profile
KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.
