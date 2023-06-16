CVA Family Office LLC Increases Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,440 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 288.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:AXP opened at $173.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.52 and a 200 day moving average of $160.88. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.50.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

