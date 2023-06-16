CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 244 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of JPM opened at $143.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.65.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.