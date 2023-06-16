Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Decreases Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Cummins by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Cummins by 0.7% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 0.8% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $237.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.55. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $261.91. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

