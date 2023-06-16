Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $370.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.97. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $371.77.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

