Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $1.70 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 1.5% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in S&P Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:SPGI opened at $399.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $401.27. The company has a market cap of $128.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,241 shares of company stock worth $5,871,281. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

