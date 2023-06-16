Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $1 Million Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lessened its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,609,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,673,000 after buying an additional 580,982 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,630,000 after acquiring an additional 298,692 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Clorox by 4,186.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 303,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,982,000 after acquiring an additional 296,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Clorox by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,216,000 after acquiring an additional 290,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.54.

Shares of CLX opened at $154.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.18, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $178.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

