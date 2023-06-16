Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $2.68 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lowered its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,422 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 136,388 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after acquiring an additional 22,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.7 %

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.26.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $105.04 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $115.69. The firm has a market cap of $182.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.01%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.