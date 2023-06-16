Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Lowers Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,016 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,861,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,001,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,989,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,802,998,000 after buying an additional 928,929 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,222,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,112,247,000 after buying an additional 423,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $88.25 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.45%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

