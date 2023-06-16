Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Lowers Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $178.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.53. The stock has a market cap of $161.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.