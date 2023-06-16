Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Makes New Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 82 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in AutoZone by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE AZO opened at $2,497.37 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,959.58 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,570.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,490.64. The firm has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $29.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.28 EPS for the current year.

AZO has been the topic of a number of research reports. 3M reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,697.05.

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 275 shares in the company, valued at $653,534.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,964 shares of company stock worth $14,754,994. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

