Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Purchases New Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,775 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 194.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 573,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,475,000 after purchasing an additional 378,590 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 368,272 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,394,000 after purchasing an additional 69,819 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 470.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 52,963 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

DVN stock opened at $49.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.70. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.39.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.