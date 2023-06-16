Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Reduces Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 1.9% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after buying an additional 5,701,989 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,037,884,000 after buying an additional 2,505,534 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,164,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $463,954,000 after buying an additional 1,100,242 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,023,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $433,592,000 after buying an additional 741,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Honeywell International by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,089,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $661,990,000 after acquiring an additional 684,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.6 %

HON stock opened at $203.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.61. The company has a market cap of $135.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

