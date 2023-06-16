Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Reduces Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX reduced its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 335.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APTV opened at $101.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.42. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $124.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.01.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

APTV has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.93.

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $700,158.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,504,674. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,075.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

