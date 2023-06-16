Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 1,269 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX cut its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,060 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 1.3% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $123.61 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.25. The company has a market cap of $137.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.