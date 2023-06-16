Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 130 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX decreased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Hershey were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 89,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,788,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in Hershey by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total transaction of $26,512.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $595,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total transaction of $26,512.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.92, for a total transaction of $3,704,119.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,540,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,008 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,723. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hershey Trading Up 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.06.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $260.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $201.63 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $263.62 and a 200 day moving average of $245.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.32.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.24%.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

