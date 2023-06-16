Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 1,482 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,997 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Macquarie lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.36.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS stock opened at $92.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.43 and its 200-day moving average is $97.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $169.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

