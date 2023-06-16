Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 394 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lowered its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,117 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $69.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.89. The firm has a market cap of $89.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $107.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet cut CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

