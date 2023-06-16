Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Trims Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX reduced its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 2,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 12.5% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.15.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $220.70 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $181.40 and a twelve month high of $251.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $230.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.43%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,266.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,435 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

