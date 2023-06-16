D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Receives Buy Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reiterated their buy rating on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut D.R. Horton from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $102.50 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.22.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.6 %

DHI opened at $115.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $117.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.29.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,203 shares of company stock worth $10,457,362. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 168.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883,719 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 208.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697,209 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 422.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,449,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,535 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,275 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,001,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Northwest, Southwest, South Central, Southeast, East, and North. The Northwest segment includes Colorado, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

Featured Stories

