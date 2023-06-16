D.R. Horton’s (DHI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Seaport Res Ptn

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.85 EPS.
DHI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $131.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.22.
D.R. Horton Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $115.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.29. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $117.39. The firm has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton
In other D.R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,203 shares of company stock worth $10,457,362. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,425,000 after acquiring an additional 52,320 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $560,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Northwest, Southwest, South Central, Southeast, East, and North. The Northwest segment includes Colorado, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.
