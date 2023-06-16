D.R. Horton’s (DHI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Seaport Res Ptn

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

DHI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $131.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.22.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $115.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.29. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $117.39. The firm has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,203 shares of company stock worth $10,457,362. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,425,000 after acquiring an additional 52,320 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $560,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Northwest, Southwest, South Central, Southeast, East, and North. The Northwest segment includes Colorado, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.